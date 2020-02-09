Vara Siddhi Vinayaka temple ‘Varshikotsava’ from Feb 12 in Hyderabad 

By | Published: 10:46 pm

Hyderabad: The 11th Varshikotsava of Sri Vara Siddhi Vinayaka Temple at Vikrampuri, Habsiguda, will be held from February 12 to 14.

A series of programmes have been lined up as part of the three-day celebrations starting with abhishekhams on all the three days beginning 7 am. Kalasa Sthapana, Aradhana, Ganapathy Homan, Samuhika Sahasranama Archana, Aruna Homam, Aruna Parayana, Veda Aseervachanam will also be performed during the festivities.

Classical music by disciples of late Revathy Ratna Swamy, bhakti sangeetham by Gowribatla Lakshmana Murthy and pravachanam by VSR Murthy will be held on all the three days.

