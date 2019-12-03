Varanasi team in Hyderabad to study GHMC projects

By | Published: 1:17 am

Hyderabad: As part of its efforts to introduce e-office system, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has so far completed digitisation of 4.22 crore pages from 6.29 lakh files. The process of GIS mapping and geo tagging of properties and online streetlights monitoring system are already in place.

All these initiatives were briefed to the 23-memebr delegation of officers from Varanasi Nagar Nigam, Jal Kal Vibhag, Nagar Nigam Varanasi, Ganga Pollution Prevention Unit, Varanasi, JICA-PMU and JICA- IDP by thr GHMC officials here on Monday.

The delegation will study different IT and other services being extended by State government in their five-day visit to the city. They visited the GHMC Head Office and interacted with Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and other senior officials on Monday. The study tour is being conducted to nurture leadership for good governance and service delivery. Officials gave a presentation on different initiatives, including Rs 5 meal programme and measures like Charminar Pedestrian Project, Moazam Jahi Market renovation which were aimed to protect heritage structures in the city, said a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter