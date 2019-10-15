Varsity Instruments sets up unit in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:47 am 1:10 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Varsity Instruments, which manufactures wire harness (WH) used in defense weapon systems such as missiles, has opened its facility at TSIIC, Hardware Park, beside GMR Airport, Shamshabad, Telangana.

The company which has invested Rs 30 crore (including Rs 14 crore-loan) in the one-acre facility, is going to employ about 100 people by January 2020. The company has Rs 100-crore worth of orders for deliveries up to 2021.

A cable harness and electrical wiring interconnect systems maker, Varsity has been providing products and solutions to DRDO, complying with stringent quality standards. The company was earlier making these cables at the customer site, and with the new facility it has built, it allows its customers now to get the products made at Varsity’s unit.

Niranjan Kandukuri, managing director, Varsity Instruments, told Telangana Today, “Wiring is used in all electromechanical equipment. From airplanes to semiconductor capital equipment, the key component, tying all the technological innovations together in these machines, is the wiring. As the level of complexity of these machines increases, so does the complexity of the wiring. We have also invested Rs 40 lakh in procuring design software.”

He added, “Since the design of all weapon systems happen in Hyderabad, we have chosen the city for this facility. The city produces the country’s 90 per cent missile components. We have automatic cable harness testers and all specialty tools at our facility.”

Established in 1968, the company was primarily an authorised distributor of Test and Measuring instruments for the defense sector and later it started supplying electronic passive and radio frequency components. The company has undergone a transformation into manufacturing custom-built solutions for DRDO from 2007.

Wider applications

The new facility is spread across 44,000 sq ft campus and focuses on designing and manufacturing of cable harnesses in all types of electronic warfare weapon systems for applications.

The company works closely with its partners to design, build prototypes and manufacturer the custom-designed products, additionally, providing technical support at both on-site and also at the manufacturing facility.

Cable harnesses will be used in a variety of applications including Space, Military Aerospace, Ground Defence, Missile Defence, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Commercial Aerospace, Marine & Offshore sectors.

Active talks with industry

Kandukuri said, “We primarily get the cables from the UK, US and India. We harness the cables and deliver it our clients. The manual operation needs a lot of precision to make these environmentally sealed cables. We have used them in Sikorsky aircraft. So far 16 aircraft are used it. Our products suit defence, aerospace and marine sectors. We are talking to Tata Power Strategic Electronic Division. L&T is going to visit our facility. Discussions are also on with Kalyani-Rafael and Safran. We have a major advantage with offset obligations that mandate companies for indigenous systems.”

UK-based HellermannTyton, which makes products for fastening, fixing, identifying and protecting cables and their connecting components, is in talks with Varsity to set up a joint venture plant in Hyderabad. Varsity is also talking to Hyderabad-based Radiant cables for catering to the automotive sector. The company is also working with the public sector company Bharat Earth Movers Limited.

He added, “We are also going to make electronic sub-systems in the next 2-3 years. We see opportunities in providing teether cable for offshore (under-water cable used in rigging, drilling and exploration in oil & gas) and automotive sectors as well. We will also explore overseas opportunities in markets such as France and Israel for cable harness.”

Further expansion

Varsity will look at setting up a dedicated cable harness plant in Bengaluru to cater to defence companies operating in the city. The company looks at investing Rs 50 crore in this unit, which could be operational by 2022-23.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter