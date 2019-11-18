Varsity with best research campus

By | Prof. KP Singh | Published: 12:46 am 1:48 pm

Based on a close-knit campus in London’s financial district, placed at the heart of a bright and vibrant student city, Newcastle University is a civic university with a global reputation for academic excellence. Newcastle University has a proud tradition of academic excellence spanning more than 180 years. With a unique professions-facing mission, the London Campus brings the best of Newcastle University to the UK’s capital city – a global centre for business, finance and commerce. Newcastle University is a prestigious world-leading university dedicated to leading the way in innovation, creativity, and excellence.

The university’s passionate academics and dedicated researchers are exploring solutions to some of the world’s greatest challenges, pioneering new ways of thinking and collaborating with institutions that share its vision for excellence, creativity, and impact. The building of Newcastle Helix Urban Sciences is home to the School of Computing. Every building on the campus has world-class teaching and research facilities like spacious classrooms, hi-tech lecture theatres, well-equipped laboratories, huge libraries, and large conference rooms. The campus also provides excellent residential and catering facilities. The university also has international campuses in London, Singapore, and Malaysia.

With nearly 6,000 staff and a turnover of almost £490 million, it plays a leading role in the economic, social and cultural development of the north east of England. The university is a world-class research and teaching university and its academics include three TS Eliot Prize winners, the Scottish national poet Jackie Kay, and Turner Prize nominees. The university offers undergraduate and postgraduate business-related degree programmes, designed and specifically tailored for the London market by its triple accredited Business School (AACSB, AMBA, EQUIS). A global leader in ageing and health, data, energy, cities, and the creative arts, the university welcomes more than 28,000 students from 140 countries worldwide to learn and get career ready and many of its 214,000 alumni are accomplishing great things in sectors as diverse as digital technology, finance, and fine art.

Placed 16th in the UK for research power, its research is renowned for its world-class reputation and is consistently ranked in the top three for impact excellence in areas as diverse as computing science, environmental science, and English. As a founding member of the Russell Group, it is one of the top 24 research-intensive universities in the UK and has a world-class reputation for pioneering research and innovation in the fields of Medicine, Science and Engineering, Social Sciences, The Arts and Humanities.

University Rankings

• 22nd in the UK and joint 141st globally (QS World Rankings 2019).

• TEF Gold for teaching quality (Teaching Excellence Framework 2017).

• A member of the prestigious Russell Group.

• World’s best student city (QS Best Student Cities 2018).

• Newcastle University Business School has triple accreditation, putting it in the global top 1% of business schools.

Newcastle University has a vast alumni network with many successful and distinguished personalities associated with it: Rowan Atkinson, a popular comedian, actor, and screenwriter best known for playing the character of Mr. Beans; Andy Bird, a British executive and film producer; William Butler-Adams, the Brompton Bicycles’ CEO; Simon Chinn, the co-founder of Lightbox, the founder of Red Box Films and an award-winning British film producer.

Newcastle University is a prestigious world-leading university, dedicated to leading the way in innovation, creativity, and excellence. It seeks to find solutions to some of the world’s greatest challenges, to pioneer new ways of thinking, and to provide students with the high-quality learning experience they need to start changing the world. Its campus is at the heart of a lively and cosmopolitan student city, famous for its arts and culture, sport, shopping and nightlife.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .