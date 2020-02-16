Varun Chakilam shines on the ramp of Lakme Fashion Week

By | Published: 7:10 pm

Fashion designer Varun Chakilam from the city presented his collection ‘The Utopian Dream’ at Lakme Fashion Week. Fashion diva and actor Mallaika Arora sashayed down the ramp in red bridal gown as a showstopper where she showcased ‘Mystical Plum Lehenga with Bustier’.

The label Varun Chakkilam, is a Hyderabad-based design house engaged in design, manufacturing and distribution of couture and ready-to-wear garments specialising in Indian evening wear.

Varun Chakkilam presented his woman as a romantic muse. The collection was inspired by an ideal world of utopia. The utopian dream is the state of mind of a girl who looks forward to an ideal life filled with happiness with her love. The colour palette evokes symbolism of love. White signifies purity, blush pink represents feminity and mint green hints at harmony. Intricately hand beaded bustiers teamed with voluminous skirts. Liquid gowns dipped in sequins. Trench coat inspired sheer jacket with floral embellishments. Tailored peplums teamed with a wrap around skirt trace and the curves of the body creating a spectacle of poetic love and grandeur.

The house pays homage to the craftsmanship of an array of Japanese floral motifs and prints, indeed adding untamed glamour to the silhouette. The utopian dream also draws a parodox between tailored elegance and decandant glamour.

