Varun Dhawan to play war hero

Director Sriram Raghavan has confirmed that he is gearing up to launch Ekkees, the biopic of late Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal who was posthumously honoured with Param Vir Chakra for sacrificing his life during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Raghavan will collaborate with actor Varun Dhawan on the project. This is the second time the duo will work together after 2015’s Badlapur.

Varun took to social media a while back to announce that he would team up with Badlapur director Raghavan for an upcoming project, which casts him as a soldier of the Indian Army.

The actor had made the announcement on October 14, the birth anniversary of late Second Lieutenant Khetarpal, along with an artist’s representation of the war hero.

Ekkees will portray Arun Khetarpal’s relentless heroic efforts against the Pakistani Army in the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

