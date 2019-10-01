Varun Motors unveils S-PRESSO in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:19 pm

Hyderabad: Varun Motors, a dealer of Maruti Suzuki, on Tuesday unveiled and delivered the all new Mini-SUV S-PRESSO.

V Ramesh, general manager, SBI, unveiled the car at Begumpet in the presence RC Raju, executive director, Varun Motors, G Neeraj, general manager, and others.

S-PRESSO comes with a distinct SUV character with a bold design statement and the upright A-pillar, and backdoor design gives it a solid SUV presence, a press release said. The proportions are crafted with modern glass to body ratio and sculpted volumes to give a bold look.

The lifted door-sill, underlined by a higher ground clearance, exhibits bold stance, while the single-aperture head lamp and grille graphic give it a distinct look. The wide C-signature tail lamps are packaged higher-up to give a dominant presence and an instantly recognisable design character, the release added.

