Varun set to hit the bull’s eye with Valmiki

“After F2, Varun changed his look in Valmiki beyond recognition. The trailer awed me tremendously. The role of Gaddalakonda Ganesh will storm the theatres for sure,” said ‘Victory’ Venkatesh at the pre-release function of Valmiki.

A dreadful burglar in the forest, Valmiki transformed into a saintly poet and delivered a great epic called The Ramayana. Likewise, this ‘Valmiki’ also alters his nature and becomes the benefactor of his people, according to the filmmakers.

“I believed that our Varun is all set to hit the bull’s eye with this film. The producers Achanta Gopi and Achanta Ram are the most passionate makers. Their passion will certainly bear fruits,” added Venkatesh. The event wore a festive look as it witnessed fans and dignitaries who took part in the revelry in large numbers.

Prominent producer Dil Raju said that the presence of Venkatesh was a powerful blessing to the unit. He also wished that Valmiki also would be a sensational hit like F2. Director Harish Shankar praised all his team members and eulogised Mickey J Meyer whose enchanting numbers in Mahanati made him choose the music director for his present film Valmiki.

“Till I met Venkatesh in Bangkok, I never knew that he was such a flexible and friendly person. His presence on this dais will remain as a golden memory in my life. Varun Tej is remarkable person and actor. The producers have supported me without bothering about the budget and provided all that was essential. I thank them for their professional approach,” Harish said.

Hero Varun Tej expressed his delight over doing a mass film for the first time after eight films and recollected how Chiranjeevi used to tell him about mass films’ impact on the masses. “I was so excited to do the film with Harish Shankar who made the superhit film Gabbar Singh with my uncle Pawan Kalyan. Because of his encouragement alone, I could properly manage my role. The producers proved to be a great comfort to continue with them in the future also,” Varun said.

