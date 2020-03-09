Varun Sood, Divya Agarwal focus on girl power

By | Published: 9:44 pm

Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal of ‘MTV India Ace of Space’ fame have been roped in by the online western fashion major KOOVS for their campaign which is an ode to ‘girl power’. In a conversation with a source, the Instagram stars talked about their collaboration, the campaign, and their personal style statement.

Tell us more about the collaboration.

Varun: My collaboration with KOOVS was very interesting, since I don’t experiment a lot with my clothing. The new collection that KOOVS has launched is really interesting; the colour-play is great and the fit is comfortable.

Divya: I’ve collaborated with KOOVS earlier as well. However, this time, I got a chance to style Varun as well and everything worked out quite well. It is an affordable brand and being an influencer and actor, I know that our followers want to wear what we wear.

The campaign is an ode to girl power. How do you see it?

Varun: I feel that girls in today’s day and age can do everything and anything. When a girl puts her mind into something, she always does great.

Divya: I’m all about girl power! I feel that nothing is impossible for me if I’m determined and confident. The best part about confidence is that you can wear good clothes, half the work is done there!

What is fashion for you?

Varun: Fashion, for me, is something that makes you feel confident, relaxed and doesn’t make you think too much.

Divya: For me, fashion is fun! I love it when people share feedback with me — whether it’s nice, not that great, whether it suits me, etc.