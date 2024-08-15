Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi seek blessings at Tirumala Tirupati temple

Varun Tej will also star in the upcoming film 'Matka'. On Sunday, August 11, Tej announced the project on Instagram. Directed by Karuna Kumar, 'Matka' is produced by Vijender Reddy Teegala and Rajani Thalluri under the banners of Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainments.

By ANI Published Date - 15 August 2024, 10:20 AM

Tirupati: Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi recently visited the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Tirumala to seek the blessings of Lord Balaji.

For the spiritual visit, Varun opted for a white kurta pyjama while Lavanya chose to wear a sari.





The makers also unveiled the first-look poster of Varun’s character. It presents Varun Tej in two avatars- a youngster and a middle-aged man. The movie will see the journey of the protagonist for 24 years, and he will be seen in four different get-ups. The first look poster shows two shades of the character from an underdog to an overlord.

The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Norah Fatehi, Meenakshi Chaudhry, Naveen Chandra, Saloni, Ajay Ghosh, Kannada Kishore, Ravindra Vijay and P Ravi Shankar are also a part of the project.

Earlier this year Varun Tej was seen in ‘Operation Valentine’ with Manushi Chhillar. Shakti Pratap Singh Hada helmed the project. The film marks his directorial debut.