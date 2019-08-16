Varun Tej looks impressive in Valmiki

By | Published: 7:37 pm

Mega Prince Varun Tej is making buzz of late, with his new look in his upcoming project Valmiki. Directed by Harish Shankar, Valmiki is an official remake of recent Tamil superhit Jigarthanda. The pre-look teaser, which was released recently, received good response from the Telugu fans. The first look teaser of Valmiki, released on August 15, is creating much buzz on social media. The teaser begins with Atharva’s dialogue “Naa Cinemalo Villain E Naa Hero…” Varun Tej looks rustic yet stylish as a ruthless gangster. The 51-second teaser hints about terrific action episodes in the film and ends with “Naalugu Bulletlu Sampayitte Rendu Kaalchukovaale Rendu Daachukovaale…” dialogue by Varun Tej. Valmiki raised the curiosity of fans with the cut. Varun Tej’s love interest Pooja Hegde is also looking her sizzling best. Music is being rendered by Mickey J Meyer.

