Varun Tej’s next to go on floors in April

Varun Tej is on cloud nine with two back-to-back hits Fidaa and Tholi Prema. These two films have given him a huge break now. But, how far are they going to help the actor in increasing his market is the most important thing to be noted.

The news that the actor is doing a film in the backdrop of space looks to be true. He posted a picture where he is seen holding an astronaut toy where he wrote, ‘My new toy!!” So now, it’s clear that the film is happening and will go on floors soon.

Coming to the budget of this upcoming film, speculations were rife that it would cost a lot. While Fidaa managed to collect Rs 50 crore at the box office, an equal amount of credit goes to producer Dil Raju, director Sekhar Kammula, and especially Sai Pallavi. Coming to Tholi Prema, it has collected around Rs 25 to 30 crore till now and is still running in a few theatres.

To be directed by Sankalp Reddy, who helmed The Ghazi Attack, this film is estimated to have a budget of a whopping Rs 40 crore. The film is going to be produced by Y Rajeev Reddy who has a strong belief in the script as it is not a routine story and will be off-beat content.

It is also said that Varun and Sankalp will be sent to Kazakhstan for a month to learn to work under zero gravity conditions and this might happen in early march. The shoot will commence in April. Major parts of the film will be shot in Gerogia and only a small portion will be shot in India. The rest of the cast is yet to be finalised.

If this film adds to Varun’s positive image, he will prove himself as a good actor and also win a hat-trick.