Varuna Yagam begins at Yadadri

By | Published: 10:55 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Amidst chanting of Veda mantras by Archakas and Veda Pandits, the three-day Varuna Yagam began at Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple on Yadadri hill shrine on Friday.

It is a practice to perform Varuna Yagam at Yadadri every year praying to the God for copious rains. As part of the Yagam, Shatha Rudhrabhisekam would be conducted on Saturday while Eka Rudhrabhisekam would be performed on Sunday at the temple. The Yagam would conclude with Purnahuthi on Sunday evening. Temple Executive Officer N Geetha also participated in the Yagam.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter