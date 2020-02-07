Varunastra, heavy weight torpedo handed over to Indian Navy

By | Published: 9:02 pm

Hyderabad: Varunastra, a heavy weight torpedo manufactured by the Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) was handed over the Indian Navy on Friday by the Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, according to a press release here.

The torpedo was handed over to C-in-C (West) Vice Admiral P Ajit Kumar during the ongoing Defexpo – 2020 at Lucknow in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Minister of State for Defense Shripad Naik, Secretary (Defence), Dr Ajay Kumar, Dr G. Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Dept of Defence R&D, Chairman, DRDO and CMD, BDL, Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd).

Varunastra, developed by NSTL, DRDO will be manufactured by BDL at its Visakhapatnam Unit. The underwater weapon is an advanced ship launched Heavy Weight Anti – Submarine Torpedo with variable speed facility at 20 and 40 Knots and is capable of successfully targeting quiet, anechoic submarines operating in shallow /deep waters in an intense Acoustic Counter Measure Environment. The Torpedo can be launched from all major class of ships which are in service. Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), CMD, BDL stated that BDL is also offering Varunastra for export to friendly foreign countries.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter