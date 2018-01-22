‘Vasantha Panchami’ draws hundreds to Basar

By | Published: 7:23 pm 8:05 pm

Nirmal: Vasantha Panchami, birthday of the goddess of learning, was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety on the premises of Sri Gnana Saraswati Devasthanam in Basar on Monday.

Ministers Kadiam Srihari and Allola Indrakaran Reddy presented silk cloth to the goddess on behalf of the State government.

Vedic pundits and priests offered special prayers to the goddess and adorned her with colourful flowers at 2 am. They also performed Nava Chandiyagam and Vidyayagam to mark the occasion. The Ministers had darshan of the presiding deity following presentation of silk vastram.

Devotees swarmed the shrine in connection with the auspicious occasion. They formed serpentine queues and had darshan of the deity. They then took holy dip in River Godavari and thronged the historic abode of goddess Saraswati.

The devotees from various parts of Telangana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu arrived to the temple town early in the morning and stayed there till evening.

Meanwhile, thousands of parents organised Aksharabhyasam, initiation of children into the world of alphabets, in view of the auspicious day. Management of the temple distributed milk, biscuits, pens and pencils to children as part of Aksharabhyasam. Some voluntary organisations took up feeding programmes as part of the celebration.

Mahabubnagar MP Jithender Reddy, Bhainsa MLA Vittal Reddy and executive officer Somaiah were also present.