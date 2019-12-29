Vasudha Foundation to financially assist NGOs

By | Published: 6:44 pm

Vasudha Foundation, a charitable trust from Vasudha Group of Institutions, organised an Annual Philanthropic Service where they were providing financial assistance to more than 50 NGOs.

More than 50 NGOs received cheques in this service programme where an amount close to Rs 2.5 crores was disbursed.

During this philanthropic service, a felicitation ceremony for Maha Sahastraavadhani Garikapati Narasimha Rao was also organised and Manthena Venkata Rama Raju along with founder chairman, Integra Connect, USA, M Ramalinga Raju, felicitated Dr Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Mantena Venkata Rama Raju said, “Our donation is directed to the well-being of children, youth and aged. It’s been incredible to see the young ones and the aged get benefitted through our organisation.”

Vasudha Foundation which supports charitable, community and civic programmes that focus on children, youth and aged in the areas of education, health care and shelter homes, was founded in 2002 by Mantena Venkata Rama Raju.

