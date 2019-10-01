‘Vayoshreshta Samman’ for Medak Collector

By | Published: 10:45 pm

Medak: District Collector K Dharma Reddy has bagged a special award for measures initiated in Medak district for welfare of the elderly people. On the occasion of ‘International Day of Older Persons’, the Collector was presented with the ‘Vayoshreshta Samman-2019’ by Minister for Welfare Koppula Eswar at a function in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The Medak district administration initiated several measures apart from setting up a geriatric clinic at the Community Health Centre, Toopran, for the benefit of the elderly. The Collector said the administration conducted special health camps, and capacity building programmes for doctors in the district on elderly care.

He said Kalajatha programmes were also organised across the district to sensitise people on elderly care. He said the district administration and Tata Trust also conducted awareness programmes on elderly care. Reddy said the honour was a reward for the efforts they had made to provide better services to senior citizens in the district.

