VB Entertainments Cine TV Diary 2020 unveiled

By | Published: 9:00 pm

A diary launch event dedicated to yesteryear actor Vijaya Nirmala was held on Sunday at the Film Chamber in the city. VB Entertainments has been publishing Telugu Cinema TV and Cine Directory since 2014 and has been presenting television awards and silver screen awards to emerging actors.

Speaking on the occasion, Maa Movie Artists’ Association president Naresh hailed the efforts of VB Entertainment founder Vishnu Boppana. “I feel happy for Vishnu who helps poor film artistes while running a small organisation. Even during this pandemic, he made an effort to bring out diary in the memory of my beloved mother Vijaya Nirmala. This shows how a determined person is Vishnu. I thank him on this occasion,” Naresh added.

Senior comedian Babu Mohan unveiled the VB Entertainments Film and TV Diary at the event and handed over the first copy to actor Naresh. Later, Naresh released the upcoming Silver Awards function poster on the occasion.

Director VSN Aditya, Producer Council secretary Tummala Prasanna Kumar, SRR Infrastructures head Srinivasa Reddy, VVK Housing head Vijay Kumar, VB Entertainments chief Vishnu Boppana, BJP spokesperson Anugula Rajesh Reddy were among others who were present.

