VBJ unveils jewellery collections in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 1:23 am

Hyderabad: Chennai-based jewellery brand, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers (VBJ) is hosting an exclusive exhibition to showcase its jewellery collections in Hyderabad at Taj Deccan on Wednesday and Thursday.

VBJ, which has been in existence since 1900, is showcasing various collections including Persiana, Dalia, Kirigami, Navaratna and Tulips. In addition, there will also be rare hand-crafted bridal collections, antique jewellery, bangles and jhumkas.

VBJ has a ‘Creative Centre’, wherein designers work closely with the master craftsman, to create masterpieces at their manufacturing facility. It is the first jewellery brand in India to introduce SynthDetect machine, where in customers can bring their jewellery and test whether their jewellery is free from ‘Lab Grown Diamonds’.

Speaking on the occasion, Amarendran Vummidi, managing partner said, “The exhibition is meant to provide a buying experience to our clientele with a refined taste for exclusive jewellery, for whom we are presenting our collections Persiana, Dalia, Bridal, Kirigami, Navratna and Tulips apart from unique masterpieces.”

