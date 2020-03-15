VC Sajjanar inspects Coronavirus screening centres at RGIA

By | Published: 8:28 pm

Hyderabad: So far 64,000 passengers have been screened at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport by teams formed to filter the persons showing Covid-19 symptoms.

Cyberabad Commissioner, V C Sajjanar who visited the RGIA on Sunday inspected the screening centres at the airport. “Around 200 doctors assisted by the State police, Central Industrial Security Force and GMR authorities are working round the clock at the three screening centres at airport. Depending on the condition of the passenger, required steps are being taken,” he said.

Sajjanar said special focus was on persons arriving from China, South Korea, Iran, Spain, Germany, France and Italy. “If any person is showing symptoms of coronavirus, he is being sent to the designated hospital,” he said.

Doctors who are screening the passengers have been provided with all facilities including separate wash room and sitting rooms. All steps are taken for the safety of the medical personnel and security personnel, he said.

The officials are preparing more than one set of the record on the health condition of those showing symptoms of Covid-19. “The records are being preserved for follow up action. Those under quarantine at their houses are being attended by the ASHA workers and para-medics staff,” he Sajjanar added.

