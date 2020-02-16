VC Sajjanar tells policemen to ensure safety of women, children

By | Published: 11:06 pm

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar asked the Women and Children Safety wing to take stern action against persons who harass women. At a function to reward the policemen excelled in their duties of protecting women and children, the Commissioner said the police should continue to strive hard.

“Continue to excel and strive hard to protect children and women. The perpetrators should not be spared,” he told the policemen. Sajjanar said online crime against women is increasing every passing day and the police should be able to reach out to the victim and assure them safety.

He said crime like threatening through social media, uploading morphed photographs of women and online harassment should be taken seriously.

He also asked the policemen to ensure they rescue maximum children as part of ‘Operation Smile’.

