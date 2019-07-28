Vector-borne ailments on the rise in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:06 am 10:06 pm

Hyderabad: Seasonal ailments have started to make their presence felt in Hyderabad with clinics, nursing homes, private hospitals and government hospitals recording a spurt in water and vector-borne ailments.

Dropping temperatures and steady rains have created cold and damp conditions which naturally encourage bacteria and viruses to thrive. This has led to a rise of seasonal ailments among people, especially among the high-risk groups such as children, elderly and chronic patients living with co-morbid conditions.

For the past fortnight, the footfall of patients in the outpatient wings of Fever Hospital, Gandhi Hospital and Osmania General Hospital (OGH) has been hovering between 1,200 and 1,500 patients every day. Officials said that viral fevers, cases of jaundice and water-borne ailments including typhoid were on the rise.

“While there has been a rise in malaria and dengue cases, so far we have not witnessed a massive or alarming rise in dengue cases. Of course, seasonal ailments are bound to rise during monsoons and individual families must take necessary precautions,” said Dr K Shankar, Superintendent, Fever Hospital.

Dengue and malaria

Several private healthcare establishments have reported a rise in malaria and dengue cases in Hyderabad while district healthcare officials have maintained that cases have not increased to an alarming level. However, District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO), Dr R Venkati has advised public to take precautions.

“We have our monsoon action plan for vector-borne ailments which is already being implemented across Hyderabad. We also urge people, especially families and colony residential welfare associations to be extremely careful with mosquitoes,” he said.

Districts in the tribal region of the State are traditionally prone to malaria and dengue. However, urban cities such as Hyderabad and Warangal also contribute to nearly 40 per cent of malaria cases in the State every year.

The malarial parasite is passed to the human body through the bite of female Anopheles mosquito while dengue spreads through the bite of Aedes mosquito, which tends to bite human beings during day-time.

Typhoid and Gastroenteritis

Due to lack of hygiene while accessing food and water, typhoid is the most common ailment contracted during monsoons. Quite often, the typhoid infection can remain in the gall bladder of the patient, even after they are cured.

Monsoons also trigger cases of cholera, another deadly disease that spreads due to contaminated food and water. Doctors also associate poor hygienic conditions for the spread of cholera. Quite often, cholera could be fatal unless patients are put on immediate treatment.

Gastroenteritis is another common ailment during monsoons, which puts a lot of burden on public health system in the State. Gastro occurs due to inflammation of the inner lining of the stomach, causing vomiting or diarrhoea.

