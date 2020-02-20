Vedam Arts dancers enthral viewers at Mini Shilparamam

By | Published: 5:49 pm

Hyderabad: Vedam Arts’ Vasumathi Varaka and her disciples engaged the visitors at Mini Shilparamam at Uppal with their Kuchipudi dance performance.

The dancers presented Vinayaka Kowtham, Mahaganapatim, Ganesha Sthuthi, Saraswati Sthuthi, Sivasthuthi, Nataraja Pushpanjali, Brahmanjali, Ramayana Sabdham, Jathi Swaram, and Bhama Kalapam, besides keerthanas by Ramadasu and Annamacharya.Popular writer Madan Gupta, who was the chief guest, encouraged and praised the dancers.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter