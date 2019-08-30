Vedantu raises Series C funding

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: Live online tutoring company Vedantu has raised $42 million (Rs 294 crore) in a Series C funding round led by Tiger Global and WestBridge Capital. Existing investors Accel, Omidyar Network India and TAL Education have participated in the round as well. The round also saw participation from Prince Maximilian of Liechtenstein & CEO, LGT group and the founders of Vedantu.

The funds will be utilised to establish Vedantu as a top brand in live online tutoring space, scale operations and expand its learner base as well as deepen investment into tech and content capabilities. The company has over one million lifetime learners engaged on its online learning platform. Marking an industry first in introducing AI and ML in online learning, it recently launched W.A.V.E – a personalized and interactive, one-to-many online learning platform.

Engaging with learners across over 1,000 cities and 30 countries, Vedantu’s platform sees 15 million users accessing free content every month with 1.2 million live hours done till date. 500+ teachers provide live classes to 1,50,000 learners per month.

Speaking on the development, Vamsi Krishna, CEO and co-founder, Vedantu said, “Today 30 per cent of our students are using Vedantu as their only source of learning and this is just the beginning. We will use this funding towards boosting our technology, content capabilities and to build the brand and expand our services for learners across India.”

