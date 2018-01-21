Veena is this family’s bread

By | Published: 12:49 am

Every day their house reverberates with the strings of the veena and not a day passes by without the family spending some time with the instrument. From the family of Vainikas, K Padmavathy has dedicated their life to the veena.

She and her 30-member extended family, which includes her sisters, brothers and their children, play the veena for a living. “From dawn to dusk I have been performing veena for the past 45 years. Most of our family members have been solely dependent on it. Though my children have been working in the US they still practise the veena every day,” she said.