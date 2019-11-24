Veerasaastha Ayyappa Kataksham trailer launched

By | Published: 8:21 pm

Starring senior actor Suman in the lead role, the theatrical trailer of the upcoming devotional flick titled Veerasaastha Ayyappa Kataksham has been formally launched in Hyderabad.

The movie is being directed by Rudrabatla Venugopal. Prominent author and spiritualist VSP Thenneti is jointly producing the movie with TS Bhadreesh Ram. Thenneti is also giving the story, screenplay and dialogues to the movie.

Speaking on the occasion, actor Suman said, “There was a long gap since my 99th movie Annamayya in which I essayed the role of Lord Venkateswara Swamy under the direction of Raghavendra Rao. Since then, I have been doing character roles in Telugu cinema. I am happy that my 100th movie Veerasaastha Ayyappa Kataksham is a devotional flick. My first Telugu movie was Iddharu Kiladeelu that was directed by Relangi Narasimha Rao and produced by Tammareddy Bharadwaj. It is again the happiest moment for me seeing both yesteryear stalwarts Tammareddy and Relangi attending my movie’s trailer launch event.”

Other characters in the movie include A Jyothi, Rama Prabha, Akella, Chalapathi, Master Harindra, Ashok Kumar among others.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .