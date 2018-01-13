‘Veere Di Wedding’ to reach theatres on June 1

By | Published: 3:39 pm 3:42 pm

Mumbai: Director Shashank Ghosh’s film ‘Veere Di Wedding’ is now scheduled to release on June 1. The film, which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar, was earlier slated to hit the screens on May 18.

Sonam Kapoor on Friday took to Twitter to announce the new release date for the film.

“You are all cordially invited to the wedding of the season! Save the date for ‘Veere Di Wedding’ on June 1,” Sonam tweeted.

You are all cordially invited to the wedding of the season! 💃🏼

Save The Date for #VeereDiWedding on the 1st June https://t.co/SfncHujVJm — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) January 12, 2018

Proudcer Ekta Kapoor said the film would release on her nephew Lakkshya’s birthday.

Lakkshya is the son of actor Tushhar Kapoor. He was born through IVF and surrogacy in June 2016.

“June 1 is one big day! ‘Veere Di Wedding’ arrives on my Lakkshya’s birthday! Ab shaadi aur birthday pe aap sab ko nimantran hai (You all are invited for the wedding and the birthday), Ekta tweeted.

1 June is one big day!!!! Veere di wedding arrives on my lakkshya ‘s bday!!!! Ab shaadi aur bday pe aap sab ko nimantran hai — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) January 12, 2018

The film is presented by Ekta’s home banner Balaji Motion Pictures.

A tweet from the official page of Balaji Motion Pictures read: “A wedding to remember and a date that’s unforgettable! Block your calendars for ‘Veere Di Wedding’ on June 1 2018. RSVP now!”

The film is a romantic comedy, is co-produced by Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.