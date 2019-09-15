Vegan family bullied over choice of lifestyle

By | Published: 5:48 pm

The argument about consuming less meat and more plant-based foods has been going on for ages now. But what happens if that argument takes an ugly shape leading to you being bullied for your choice of lifestyle? A family of five recently opened up about losing friends and being bullied because they are vegan, reported Fox News.

Jacqui, Ryan Robins and their three children Skye (15), Skipp (14), and Cadan (5) are vegan and hog on a range of lip-smacking dishes without meat or dairy.

However, the family from Probus, Cornwall, England, admitted that the transition to a vegan lifestyle has not been an easy one. The family revealed that they have lost friends due to it, and are often met with aggression and bitterness.

Jacqui, who decided to give up meat as an 8-year-old, shared that other parents hold back from speaking to her when she goes to her children’s schools.

“Passion is misunderstood to be aggression or hatred. I have been to parent’s evenings and had people turn their backs to me. They would rather do that than engage in a conversation that will make them feel uncomfortable,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ryan has been a victim of online trolling for his choice of lifestyle. According to the online trolls, his dietary choices are disrespectful to his late father, who was a “highly-respected” butcher.

Skipp confessed that he is targeted at school over his vegan lifestyle, and frequently has meat waved in his face. However, despite all the ups and downs, the family defends their dietary choices and hopes to put an end to the misconception that vegans are “crazy”.

Jacqui, a nutritionist, said that they are just “trying to raise awareness about practices” people should be aware of, noting that many “good and kind people” won’t make the same choices if they “knew the reality”.

However, they claimed that they have no problem with other people’s decision to eat meat, but their refusal to understand the processes behind the meat and dairy processes. They also said that they don’t feel like they are missing out on something due to their choice of lifestyle.