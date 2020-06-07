Vegetable prices expected to rise in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:12 pm

Hyderabad: The vegetable prices which have been affordable in the last two months and even towards summer end are expected to register a small and incremental rise in the coming days.

Scores of eateries, mess, hotels and restaurants all set to open from Monday following the relaxations offered in the lockdown, vegetable traders are apprehensive of the demand for vegetables shooting up and resulting in the price escalation.

On Sunday, prices of most vegetables in the city markets remained affordable with tomato being sold at Rs 14 a kg, lady finger Rs 25 a kg, green chilli Rs 31 a kg, onions Rs 15 a kg and potato Rs 28 a kg. A month back, these vegetables were available at much cheaper rates due to large arrivals from neighbouring districts.

Farmers are anticipating the price situation to change a bit. Eateries from mess to restaurants, buy vegetable in large quantities from markets every day and the demand increases on most of the items, farmers said.

The demand might not pick up immediately though, most of the farmers at Rythu Bazar feel. Those running eateries too would be tentative about patronage and might restart operations from Monday on a smaller scale.

J Shekar, a farmer at Erragadda Rythu Bazaar said that in the last two months, they have given vegetables at lower prices on bargaining in order to exhaust their stocks on day-to-day basis.

“The situation is likely to change as we start getting order for large amount of vegetables from hotel owners,” he added.

