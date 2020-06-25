Vegetable prices sky-rocket in Karimnagar

By | Published: 12:08 am 12:32 am

Karimnagar: Like all other essential commodities, prices of vegetables too are sky-rocketing. Though an increase in vegetable prices is common this time of the year, the hike has been abnormal this time around, thanks to coronavirus.

During the lockdown period, people expected traders to use it as an excuse to hike prices of vegetables, but it did not happen then. Vegetables and fruits were available at rates cheaper than normal during the lockdown period.

However, prices of vegetables have shot up in the last few days. Completion of harvesting and surge in transportation costs are being cited as the reasons for the hike in prices of vegetables.

For example, Ridge Gourd, which was selling at Rs 20 per kg just a few days ago, is now being sold at Rs 100 by retailers. Though marketing department has fixed the price of Ridge gourd at Rs 65 per kg, vendors in Rythu Bazars too are selling it at Rs 80 per kg.

Prices of almost all vegetable, most of which were being sold at Rs 20 a few days ago, have more than doubled now. Green chillies price have gone up from Rs 30 per kg to Rs 80 per kg, and tomato, that was sold at Rs 10 per kg, is being sold at Rs 40 per kg.

Employees and common public, who were already in troubles with cut in their salaries and lack of income source, are facing troubles to purchase vegetables.

Speaking to Telangana Today, K Ramprasad, a private employ, said it has become a big problem to purchase vegetable since the prices of all vegetables have hiked abnormally. Instead of kg, they have to purchase half and quarter kg depending upon the price of vegetable, he said.

Another person, E Sadanandam said it was additional burden to common people who were already facing troubles due to salary cuts and lack of income source.

A vendor, Bhumaiah says nothing was in their hands. They have to follow market trends. He cultivated some vegetables like tomatoes and green chillies and is dependent on traders for other vegetables. A native of Velichala, Bhumaiah sells vegetables in Kashmirgadda rythu bazaar, Karimangar.

Similar sentiments were expressed by other vendors in the rythu bazar.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .