Vegetable prices take a dive in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The vegetables prices, which skyrocketed during the initial days of lockdown, have come crashing down across vegetable markets in the city given adequate arrivals from neighouring districts.

In the early few days of the lockdown, markets and Rythu Bazaars in the city witnessed large crowds flocking for vegetables and the prices escalating unexpectedly. Also, as many sought to stock and picked more vegetables, almost all the vegetables were sold at exorbitant prices.

The supplies flowing in from neighbouring districts and also a series of initiatives such as mobile Rythu Bazaars which took the vegetables to the colonies, have eased the situation considerably in the last few days. And the prices started to tumble.

If tomato was sold for Rs 40 a kg in Rythu Bazaars on March 23, then it’s price plummeted to Rs 9 a kg on Sunday.

As per the rates fixed in Rythu Bazaars on Sunday, a kg potato was sold for Rs 30, onions for Rs 20, chilli for Rs 20, cabbage for Rs 9, donda for Rs 15, lady fingers for Rs 21 and carrot for Rs 19 while the leafy vegetables were sold at reasonable costs.

Huge produce floods markets

That’s not all, several farmers in the markets for the last few days are seen agreeing to lower prices on bargaining as they were keen to exhaust their stocks on day to day basis. “If a consumer is buying a kg tomato, we are giving 250 gm extra for the same price as there is a huge produce of vegetables this season,” said Shekar, a trader.

Ramesh, Estate Officer, Erragadda Model Rythu Bazaar, said there are adequate vegetables in the city markets. “Since market committees have been selling vegetables through mobile Rythu Bazaars, the rush to the markets has reduced,” he said.

At present, Erragadda Rythu Bazaar is receiving arrivals of nearly 2,000 quintals of vegetables including 180 quintals of tomatoes, he said adding that these arrivals are catering to the needs of customers at reasonable prices.

Market authorities assured that there would not be any shortage of vegetables this month due to good yield of crops in districts such as Rangareddy, Vikarabad and Medak.

Fruits to be delivered at doorstep

Hyderabad: With the huge success of its mobile vegetable markets, the Agricultural Marketing department will now purchase fruits from farmers and supply them at the doorstep of consumers.

With a minimum order of 30 packs, the Marketing department is supplying farm-fresh quality fruits for just Rs 300 for each pack to colonies, apartments and gated communities within Hyderabad city.

Each fruit pack will comprise 1.5 kg mangoes, 3 kg papaya, 1 kg sapota, 2.5 kg oranges, 12 lemons and 4 kg Kalangari water melon. Interested people can contact the call centre 7330733212 and place their order for a minimum of 30 packs.

Agriculture director Laxmibai and other senior officials are directly monitoring the procurement of fruits from farmers and supplying them to consumers.

