Vegtable prices hit the roof in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Vegetable prices have increased sharply in the district over the past week due to multiple factors.

People trying to avoid major crowded vegetable markets as a precautionary measure and instead, opting for vegetables from roadside vendors is stated to be one of the reasons for the high prices of vegetables besides shortages. The price of tomato shot up to Rs 40 per kg from Rs 10 within a week due to demand-supply gap. The rains were also impacting the arrival of tomatoes to the local markets resulting in the price sky-rocketing.

Ladies finger is being sold at Rs 40 per kg as against Rs 20 last week while the price of brinjal increased to Rs 40 per kg from Rs 20. The price of bitter gourd also went up to Rs 60 per kg from Rs 40 in the market. Similarly, the price of green chilli also increased to Rs 60 per kg.

Speaking to Telangana Today, a vegetable sellerh said that the prices of vegetables were increased due to increase in wholesale rates by the suppliers. Moreover, demand for vegetables increased after lockdown due to opening of hotels, curry points and other eateries, he added.

c, a customer, said he was avoiding visiting the vegetable market at Prakasham Bazar since it was crowded, and instead chose to buy from roadside vendors near his colony. During the lockdown, the strict vigil on vegetable vendors by the police kept the prices of vegetables under control, but it is no longer, he said.

Another customer K Laxmi said that a small family was being forced to spend Rs 250 to Rs 300 for a week for the purpose of vegetables due to the skyrocketing of their prices. It was really a financial burden on the middle class families in the present situation, she added.

