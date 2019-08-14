Vehicle inspector in ACB net for taking bribe in Karimnagar

By | Published: 12:25 am 11:36 pm

Karimnagar: Some officials are coming up with ingenious ways to hoodwink the Anti-Corruption Bureau while accepting bribes. Some are collecting the graft amount through their agents, and the others are using latest technology.

In a latest incident, a Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) asked an autorickshaw owner to pay a bribe through Google Pay. The technology, which makes ‘collection’ easy for the MVI, however, backfired as the auto owner lodged a complaint with higher officials along with evidence.

Pasham Ashok Reddy, a native of Mogilipalem in Thimmapur mandal, owns a four-wheeler autorickshaw, but he had tax arrears for the last one year. On Friday, MVI (Enforcement Wing) Ghouse Pasha stopped the vehicle during a checking drive near the Karimnagar RTA office and asked Reddy the driver, Shyam, to take the vehicle after clearing the tax of Rs 50,000, including fine.

Ashok Reddy rushed to the spot and requested Ghouse to give him two days to clear the pending tax. But, the MVI turned down the request despite Ashok Reddy introducing himself as the husband of MPTC, Mogilipalem.

While he was waiting, Ghouse negotiated the matter through his assistants, who advised Ashok Reddy to take the vehicle after paying a bribe of Rs 5,000. When he said he was not carrying sufficient cash, they asked him to transfer the amount through Google Pay to mobile no. 9701502726, 9704769275.

Ashok Reddy transferred the amount to 9701502726 from his mobile no. 990806789. Later, he lodged a complaint with Deputy Transport Commissioner Puppala Srinivas, who assured him of action after conducting an inquiry. Ashok Reddy also attached the Google Pay slip along with his complaint.

Ghouse Pasha, who earlier worked in Khammam district, was shifted to the Enforcement Wing as part of a punishment and posted in Karimnagar in July. RTA officials received a number of complaints against Ghouse Pasha, who allegedly used to even beat up vehicle drivers at the time of checking, an RTA source said. Based on the complaint and corruption allegations, Ghouse Pasha surrendered to the State office, the source said.

