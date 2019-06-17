Vehicle-lifter held, bikes, mobiles worth Rs 5 lakh seized in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: The Raidurgam police on Monday arrested a bike-lifter from Karnataka who was involved in 10 cases on Monday. Police recovered motorcycles and mobile phones, all worth Rs 5 lakh, from him.

According to the police, K Santosh Yadav (23), a resident of Shaikpet and a native of Karnataka, was a school dropout who targeted hostels and houses in secluded colonies.

“He particularly selects women’s hostels and sneaks into them during the early hours of the day and flicks gadgets from the rooms. He also steals motorcycles parked in the basement,” the police said.

Santosh was involved in eight cases in Madhapur and Banjara Hills and was also arrested by the Karnataka police earlier. He was also arrested by the Banjara Hills police and detained under the Preventive Detention Act in 2017. “After his release from jail he continued to commit offences and was involved in a dozen cases,” the police said.

Officials said Santosh’s movements were captured at five places by surveillance cameras installed near hostels, which were matched with the help of the ‘Darpan’ (Facial Recognition) application. His latest photo was recognised and tallied with the ones taken when he was arrested earlier.

“With the help of Enterprise Search Application, we were able to collect details of his involvement in previous cases. The analysis of the hot spots, his frequent movements at the hostels was also done,” the police said.