Vehicle movement tracking to come handy as lockdown enters into crucial phase

Hyderabad: With lockdown getting into a crucial phase, it becomes important to curtail the movement of vehicles as much as possible. While the City Police have earlier put restrictions on the movement of vehicles within 3km radius from homes, some are still seen on the roads. The police are gathering video and photo evidence and if need arises may push a traffic challan to your address.

Behind this, is the technology provider Vehant Technologies, an artificial intelligence, machine learning- based security surveillance, traffic monitoring and junction enforcement solutions provider.

Kapil Badreja, Co Founder and CEO, Vehant Technologies said, ” We have technology to read the number plate numbers. There are about 64 cameras deployed and we know the location of each and three-km distance is geo-fenced around them. When vehicles go past the camera, it captures the details. This will be mapped with the images from the next camera. If the same vehicle is captured in more than one camera, it implies that the vehicle has travelled more than 3 km.” This data is with the police department.

Due to COVID-19 outbreak, people are allowed to move out of home only for essential supplies such as grocery, pharmacy and emergency services. As per Telangana Police order, people are not allowed to move more than 3 KMs from their houses during day time for shopping of essential goods and no movement is allowed from 7PM to 6AM.

People are not taking various advisories seriously and are out in the city, increasing chances of spreading virus.

“There is a facility to white-list the vehicle numbers. These can exclude the vehicles used in emergency services, those allowed by the police, vehicles used by the doctors, media and others later,” he said adding that the challenge for Hyderabad police is capturing vehicles abiding to the regulations.

Vehant, which is also providing the existing of Traffic Enforcement Solution(TES), has extended additional features to overcome the pain areas of police department. It implemented Geo-fencing along with existing TES system to capture number plates of vehicles moving more the 3 KMs. It marks as violation if any vehicle is found in the field of view of 2 cameras whose distance is more than 3 KMs from each other. Also, this solution captures the number plate of vehicles moving during night time.

Virus affected areas can be hot-listed and alert can be provided in-case any vehicle detected in that area. Owner of the vehicles are being identified by fetching data from RTO database. Appropriate actions will be taken by police department against owners of vehicles involved in such indiscipline, he said.

