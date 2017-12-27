Vehicle registration in Hyderabad goes south

By | Published: 12:09 am 12:32 am

Hyderabad: The city, which was recording an average of four lakh new vehicle registration every year from 2012 to 2016, has seen a slight dip in the number of registrations this year, with only 2.29 lakh vehicles registered so far.

Though this is being seen as a positive sign in a city grappling with traffic congestion and resultant pollution, Traffic Police officials said it could be a temporary phenomenon. A further dip in vehicle registrations in 2018 could mean a positive trend, but till then, officials are viewing it as a one-off trend.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic-II, AV Ranganath, said that even 2.29 lakh new vehicles was a figure of concern for the city, and there was a need to focus on this problem, which could endanger the city in different ways if the earlier trend of four lakh new vehicles every year continued.

In 2008, the number of vehicles available in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy was 23.13 lakh. In the last nine years, 29.74 lakh new vehicles were registered in the city, with the total number of vehicles registered here now pegged at 52.87 lakh.

Vehicles in the city have been classified into 12 categories, including private and commercial vehicles. Among these, two-wheelers and four-wheelers take the top two positions in the list.

According to Ranganath, the number of registered two-wheelers in the city as of now was 38.46 lakh while there were 9.06 lakh four wheelers. Last year, there were 36.82 lakh two-wheelers and 8.63 lakh four wheelers.

“The increasing number of vehicles is a major problem and will have a major impact on pollution levels. Solutions like promotion of public transport, car-pooling, widening of roads etc should be thought of,” he said.