Vehicle rush continues at toll plazas in Telangana

By | Published: 6:50 pm

Nalgonda/Yadadri-Bhongir: Toll Plazas at Panthangi and Korlaphad on National Highway 65, witnessed huge vehicles rush on Saturday morning as people living in the twin cities were travelling to their native places for Sankrathi festival.

In the wee hours on Saturday, vehicles lined up for nearly two kilometers at Panthangi toll plaza in Choutuppal mandal, but lesser queues were seen at Korlaphad and Madugulapally toll plazas in the district.

Also read Telangana's toll plazas witness heavy traffic ahead of Sankranthi

To ease traffic congestion, officials allocated 10 new toll gates for vehicles heading towards Vijayawada.

The toll gate staff also swung into action and regulated vehicles.