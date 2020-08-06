Vehicle sales in Telangana back on track

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Just as the roads are slowly edging back to normal traffic, the State’s automobile sales sector too is slowly climbing back to how it was, registering brisk sales.

From where it was seeing average registrations of around 70,000 in January and February, to a jump past 1.5 lakh in March when dealers came out with huge discounts to clear BS-IV stocks, the sales had plummeted to zero in April when the lockdown hit the sector. And in May, when the lockdown was eased a bit, there was a slow awakening, with around 9,000 two-wheelers and nearly 2,000 four-wheelers being sold across Telangana.

June and July, if the number of registrations is anything to go by, could be indicative of the sector trying to shake off the Covid-19 impact and regain normalcy. June saw 44,294 registrations, both two-wheelers (39,491) and four-wheelers (4,803) combined, while July saw the number climbing again, with 45,377 two-wheelers and 6,426 four-wheelers being registered.

According to Regional Transport Authority (RTA) officials, though the registrations on a daily basis might not be on par with those of previous years, the growth is still considerable given the situation and the economic crisis brought about by the pandemic.

C. Ramesh, Joint Transport Commissioner (IT & Vigilance) said the vehicle registration in April was zero because of the lockdown across the country. From May, after the automobile industry was allowed to resume operations, there has been a consistent rise in registrations, he said.

According to RTA data, the State registered a record number of 1,72,365 two-wheelers and 15,751 four-wheelers in March. Nothing surprising considering that last year, when other metros like Mumbai and Bengaluru witnessed a dip in registration of new vehicles due to the automobile slowdown, Hyderabad witnessed over four lakh registrations.

Currently, the city has more than 58 lakh vehicles, including 46 lakh two-wheelers and 11 lakh four-wheelers while across the State, the total number of vehicles stands at around 1.3 crore till July. The Greater Hyderabad region alone accounts to nearly 50 per cent of vehicles in the State.

