‘Vehicle scrapping policy unviable’

Hyderabad: The recently issued draft guidelines of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on setting up and operating Authorised Vehicle Scrapping Facilities has evoked mixed reactions from experts. For the protection of environment and promotion of a legally compliant vehicle dismantling and scrapping industry, the draft policy has asked States and Union Territories to promulgate eligibility conditions for granting authorisation to scrapping facilities for safe and regulated disposal of vehicles.

Though experts welcome the setting up of authorised vehicle scrapping facilities, they argue that it has to be implemented in the right manner to make it a success apart from encouraging owners to scrap their old vehicles.

Ahsan Pasha of ‘Traffic Sense in Hyderabad’, a unit of Traffic Sense Foundation, says that before enforcing draft policy on vehicle scrapping, there needs to be fitness testing centres across the country to test cars and personal vehicles every year.

“A transport vehicle needs to procure fitness certificate at regular intervals, but the case is not same with cars and bikes which can run up to 15 years from the date of purchase,” he said. Some vehicles run for more than 15 years and some less than 10 years depending on maintenance, Pasha said adding that the Ministry should first initiate fitness certificate centres for all kinds of vehicles.

The scrapping facilities are to be allowed to scrap vehicles with outdated registration, unfit to run, or impounded or abandoned by enforcement agencies. Vehicle manufacturers could also send rejected units for disposal at these facilities.

Vinod Kanumala of Indian Federation of Road Safety said the vehicle scrapping policy need to be organised to prevent old vehicles from running on roads which release huge amounts of smoke. “The Centre is coming up with some good initiatives, however, they are difficult to implement effectively,” he said.

The Ministry has said that vehicles can be offered for scrapping to the authorised scrapper if they have not been granted a fitness certificate, damaged due to fire, riot, accident, declared obsolete or surplus or beyond economic repair among other issues. Moreover, the authorised scrapper should install CCTV cameras at the scrapping yard, in the customer and vehicle reception area.

The record of scrapping yard should be saved in the scrapper’s IT system for a period of three months. The draft policy has been published on the Transport Ministry website for comments from all stakeholders, including general public. Suggestions on the draft guidelines have to be furnished by November 15, the Ministry said in a statement.

