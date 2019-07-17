Vehicle Summit a focus area for Telangana: Jayesh Ranjan

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:17 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State’s Electric Vehicle Policy will focus on incentives to increase the use of electric vehicles. The policy will complement the FAME II, which already covers support for the charging infrastructure, said Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

Speaking at the Electric Vehicle Summit 2019, jointly organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) here on Wednesday, he said that India, as pointed out by Niti Aayog, had missed out on industrial, telecom, mobile and solar revolutions. However, now the time is right to latch on opportunities in electric vehicle segments, he said.

“The focus should be on cutting costs of electric vehicle solutions. There are many opportunities in manufacturing for large OEMs, component makers, energy storage solutions providers and startups as well,” he said adding that Telangana has been in the forefront in receiving investments across sectors.

William Hopkinson, Acting Deputy High Commissioner Hyderabad, said that UK fraternity was keen to collaborate across sectors with focus on policy framework, research and development and technology for economic development.

Rajiv Reddy, ICC southern council chairman said Telangana has been proactive in encouraging electric vehicles. The State has also announced that no road tax will be collected from electric vehicles, he said adding that Hyderabad Metro Rail too has announced plans to provide EV charging facility at metro stations.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .