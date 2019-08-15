Vehicle thief held in Hyderabad; 10 bikes, 4 autos recovered

By | Published: 11:19 pm

Hyderabad: The Jeedimetla police on Thursday arrested an automobile thief involved in a dozen cases and recovered 10 motorcycles and four auto-rickshaws, total worth Rs 10 lakh, from him.

Mohd Wajeed (28), a labourer from NTR Nagar in LB Nagar and a native of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, was caught while he was driving his autorickshaw at Qutbullapur Crossroads. “He was driving rashly and negligently, almost colliding with the median. On seeing the police team, he tried to flee. We chased him down. He also failed to produce vehicle documents,” police said, adding that he confessed to the theft cases after being taken into custody.

