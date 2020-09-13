Vehicles worth Rs 4 lakh recovered, one held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:30 pm

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar police arrested an automobile thief and recovered vehicles worth Rs 4 lakh, here on Sunday.

According to the police, D Subash (25), a resident of Mallikarjuna Nagar and working at a bakery in LB Nagar, was facing problems as he had no work since the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. He started committing bike thefts in residential colonies.

He went around the colonies during the night and stole parked vehicles with the help of duplicate keys. Subash who stole eight bikes in the last five montsh was caught by the police team during a vehicle checking at Sagar Ring Road in LB Nagar.

Officials said Subash will be produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

