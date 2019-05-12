Veldurthy accident toll reaches16

By | Published: 8:25 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: The death toll in the horrific NH44 accident which occured near Veldurthy stage in Kurnool district went up up to 16 on Sunday. The residents of Ramapuram village of Waddepally mandal, who were all related and were part of the wedding match party which had gone to Guntakallu village in Ananthapur district and were killed when their Toofan vehicle collided head-on with a volvo bus have been identified as Gopinath (23), Thikkaiah (48), Nagaraju (38), Chinna Somanna (45), Bhaskar (38), Krishna (28), Ramudu (50), Suresh (28), Muniswamy (28), Parashuramudu (25), Shalanna (30), Venkatramudu (30) and Chintalaiah (85). Ramaswamy (30), the driver of the ill-fated Toofan, was a resident of Paccharla village in Waddepally mandal and died in the accident. Pagulanna (45), who was also resident of Ramapuram, who used to work in the house of the bridegroom also died in the accident.

Vijay, who was admitted to Kurnool Government Hospital and was still in critical condition, has been shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.

Masoom, one of the two who was on the motorbike which was also involved in the accident also died in the hospital on Saturday.

On Sunday morning, people held a dharna at Shanthi Nagar locality near Waddepally mandal demanding justice for the bereaved families.

Revenue officials arranged tents and water near the burial place where 13 graves were dug to bury the bodies which were brought from Kurnool hospital after post-mortem.

A separate counter providing medical services was setup near the tents to provide medical services to those in need. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers to prevent any untoward incidents. Hundreds had gathered in Ramapuram to console the bereaved families. All the victims being closely related, their distant relatives had come from several villages where their bloodline exists.

