Velugumatla Forest Park to be opened for public on Sunday

Khammam: At a time when lung spaces in urban areas are becoming a rarity, the citizens of Khammam will have access to a Forest Park developed over 200 acres of land.

The Forest Park at Velugumatla forest block, which was declared a reserve forest in 1977, has been developed following a proposal by Central government to create city forest on forest land in cities having municipal corporations.

The Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar had proposed an urban forestry scheme -‘Nagar Vana Udyan Yojana’ in 2015. It aims to develop at least one city forest on forest land with an extent of 20 hectares to 100 hectares in municipal corporations.

Miyawaki forest, that consists of different species of plants would be a attraction at the park, said District Collector RV Karnan. Miyawaki forest, a Japanese method of tree plantation for growing saplings 10 times faster and denser, has been used to grow trees on 1.23 acres land at the park.

He told ‘Telangana Today’ that facilities such as lawns, walkways, cycling tracks, pagodas, drinking water points, play area and others had been developed at Velugumatla Forest Park to give citizens a pleasant experience.

The vast space with lush green trees and serene surroundings will be a nice place to relax, said Karnan and added that,”Rasi Vanam (plants related to each zodiac sign) and medicinal plantation has also been developed at the park to educate the visitors about plants and bio-diversity.”

The District Forest Officer (DFO) B Radhika said officials had taken up plantation of miscellaneous plant varieties on 135 acres and it was a place for in-situ bio-diversity conservation.

There is a space for adventure sports, rope walk for children and elders as well, besides a covered space for yoga and meditation practice. The park has been developed with assistance from the Central government and Chief Minister’s funds.

Endowments and Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy is scheduled to inaugurate Velugumatla Forest Park on Sunday, the DFO informed.

