Vemula Prashanth Reddy donates ambulance

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Nizamabad: Under ‘Gift a Smile Program’ Road and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy donated an ambulance to the people of Balkonda Assembly constituency.

The ambulance, worth Rs 20 lakh, will provide round the clock services and run under the supervision of 108 organisation.

The minister flagged it off from his house, Velpur mandal headquarters. ‘Gift a smile’ was introduced on the birthday of Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao.

‘Swarga yatra ratham’, an initiative of Prashanth Reddy, provides free freezers for dead bodies at Velpur, Balkonda, Morthad and Bheemgal PHCs.

