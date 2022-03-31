Vemulawada cop’s heart beats for poor police job aspirants

Rajanna Sircilla: While some of the police personnel in Karimnagar are amassing money by opening police coaching centers, a constable from Vemulawada temple town is giving free physical (ground) training to Sub-Inspector and police constable aspirants.

Godisela Rajashekhar Goud is working with Vemulawada town police station. Hailing from a middle class agriculture family, he joined a private coaching center in Hyderabad to get coaching for Sub-Inspector in 2008 and faced a lot of problems due to lack of money. Though he prepared for SI, he got a constable job in the year 2018.

Since he was well aware about the difficulties of poor job aspirants, Rajashekhar Goud has decided to provide free physical training coaching to candidates preparing for SI, constable and Army after getting posting in Vemulawada.

To continue his aspirations of providing police and Army Jawans to serve the nation, Rajashekhar Goud formed a non-governmental organization ‘Yuva Foundation’ in 2018 and made his elder brother Godisela Thirpati as president. Aspirants who could not afford money in private coaching centers are being given physical training by the cop.

Besides discharging his duties, Rajashekhar Goud was giving physical training to police and Army job aspirants under the banner of Yuva Foundation with the support of higher officials.

So far, about 400 youths preparing for SI, constable and Army jobs have been provided physical training.

While ten persons got police constable jobs, three selected for the Army. 15 others have qualified in the Army physical test and are preparing for the written test.

Recently, Rajashekhar Goud has started a new batch of aspirants preparing for SI and constable jobs to be recruited by the state government very soon.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Rajashekhar Goud remembered tough days faced by him while undergoing coaching in Hyderabad. The money he used to get from his parents was not sufficient for room rent and purchase vegetables and other material to prepare food. So, he used to skip breakfast to adjust money.

To ensure other poor youths not to face such kinds of troubles, he has decided to give free physical training coaching to police job aspirants.

Besides free coaching, Rajashekhar Goud was also conducting personality development, leadership development, and motivation classes to inculcate discipline among the youths.

As part of charity activities, he was arranging blood to the needy people by operating a whatapp group “Yuva Blood Donors’ wherein there are 1,000 members from two Telugu speaking states as well as other states.

Rajashekhar Goud, who had provided meals to 200 poor and destitute for 50 days during the lockdown, was also providing basic facilities in government schools and encouraging students by conducting essay writing competitions.

