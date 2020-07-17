Vemulawada notified as new revenue division

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: The State government issued a notification declaring a new revenue division of Vemulawada consisting of six mandals in Rajanna Sircilla district coming into effect from Thursday.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar in his orders said changes have been made in exercise of the powers conferred under section 3 of Telangana Districts (Formation) Act 1974.

The new revenue division Vemulawada will consist of six mandals namely Vemulawada, Vemulawada (Rural), Chandurthi, Boinpalli, Konaraopet and Rudrangi.These mandals were a part of the erstwhile revenue division of Sircilla.

” In the interests of better administration and development of the area concerned , and after considering objections and suggestions received from various people, and public representatives , the boundaries of existing districts have been altered as specified in the central Act No 6 of 2014, the new revenue division, mandals and villages have been notified,” the orders said.

However the formation of the new revenue division will not have any effect on the existing elected bodies of zilla parishads, mandal parishads and gram panchayats and their jurisdiction over the area covered by the existing districts till the new ZPs , MPs and GPs are constituted in accordance with the law.

