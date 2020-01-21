Vemulawada temple employee held for stealing Rs 9,000 ‘hundi’ amount

By | Published: 9:13 pm 9:15 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: An employee of the Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple, Vemulawada, was found stealing Rs 9,000 ‘hundi’ amount on Tuesday.

Gikuru Devaiah, a watchman at Bheemeshwara temple, participated in the ‘hundi’ counting and left the counting centre halfway under the pretext of having some personal work. Suspecting that Devaiah was carrying something in his hand, security personnel checked him and found Rs 9,000. He was carrying 18 currency notes of Rs 500 denomination. Executive Officer Krishnaveni lodged a complaint with the police against Devaiah.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter