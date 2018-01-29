Vemulawada temple gearing up for Maha Shivaratri Jatara

By | Published: 10:14 pm 10:16 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: Vemulawada temple authorities are gearing up for Maha Shivaratri Jatara. The three-day jatara will start on February 12 and continue up to 14.

Since a huge number of devotes are expected to visit the shrine on occasion of Maha Shivaratri, temple authorities are making elaborate arrangements for the convenience of the pilgrims.

Besides other arrangements, cultural programs will also be organized to entertain devotees at the newly developed temple tank area. A 12-hours-long cultural programmes will be organized by Telangana artists under the supervision of Telangana Cultural wing director Mamidi Harikrishna.

Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy will inaugurate the cultural programmes on February 12 and will offer a silk cloth to lord Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple the next day on behalf of the State government.

Besides tight security with 1,500 police personnel, 250 closed circuit cameras will also be installed at different places of the temple town.

Pandal in 1.90 lakh square feet in and around the shrine, 19 power generators to provide continues current supply, 138 temporary and 77 permanent toilets, 147 drinking water taps, 7 first aid centers, 7 helpline centers, 12 vehicle parkings and 4 LED screens are going to be arranged.

On the other hand, TSRTC has decided to operate 300 buses for the convenience of the devotees. Five mini buses will be operated for free of cost between shrine and Vemulawada bus stand to transport devotees.

Vemulawada town Panchayat along with 500 workers will monitor the sanitation arrangements. The Minister released the wall poster of the jatara with Vemulawada MLA Ch Ramesh Babu and Temple executive officer D Rajeshwar.

Indrakaran Reddy on Monday released Maha Shivaratri Jatara wall poster and brochure at his Hyderabad camp office.