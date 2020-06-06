Vemulawada temple gears up for reopening

By | Published: 12:10 am 10:54 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple, Vemulawada, will be reopened to the public following the Union government’s decision to allow devotees into religious places from June 8.

Following the Centre’s decision, Vemulawada temple authorities have made arrangements to reopen the popular shrine which was closed on March 20, suspending all kind of rituals in the wake of the spread of coronavirus. Though the government decided to reopen shrines, temple authorities said they had not received any official guidelines so far. However, shrine authorities have put in place several restrictions. Devotees will be allowed into the temple only for ordinary darshan and all other special rituals including sashwatha puja, darshan of sanctum sanctorum and others will not be available. Pilgrims will not be allowed to take dip in dharma gundam (temple tank) and offer hair to the presiding deity at Kalyanakatta.

Moreover, the most popular and traditional ritual in the shrine, Kodemokku (tying an ox as an offering to the Lord appealing Him to pretect their families from adversaries) will also not be available. Only 200 devotees will be allowed per hour into the temple as against an average of 5,000 pilgrims that is allowed on normal days.

Besides sanitising the entire temple premises, circles have been drawn to maintain two-metre distance in queues to ensure physical distancing of devotees. Authorities also decided not to allocate rooms for devotees in temple guest houses.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Assistant Executive Officer, Umarani informed that all precautionary measures had been taken to check the spread of virus after reopening of the shrine. Pilgrims will be allowed inside the temple only after testing with thermal scanners and sanitising. Arrangements have also been made to sanitise the temple at regular intervals, she said and asked the devotees not to rush the shrine immediately after reopening since it was not possible to allow many pilgrims at a time.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .